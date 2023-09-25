A story of hope and empowerment

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sharon Díaz Villarreal came to the United States when she was seven years old.

Like many immigrants, she has faced challenges along the way.

Despite it all, she's now a proud mom, entrepreneur, and community advocate.

She tells us that her number one goal since she was a child was to become a U.S. citizen.

A dream that she saw as unreachable, that is until May 17, 2023 when the DACA recipient's dream became a reality.

"I went through some very tough things during my immigration process", said Sharon.

For years, Sharon lived in the shadows, afraid of exposing herself and feeling ashamed for not having a legal immigration status.

"I definitely lived in fear during a time I should've enjoyed my time".

She was also bullied in school for not speaking the language.

But despite the challenges faced, Sharon achieved one of her life-long goals and is now on her way to becoming an immigration lawyer.

"I want to help immigrants and want to help women like me that have gone through domestic violence is so common in the immigrant community and they put up with so much because they think they dont have rights".

Sharon is the new president of the Corpus Christi Institute of Hispanic Culture. A role she's proud to be in.

