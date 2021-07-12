Group of demonstrators show solidarity with Cuban protestors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As thousands of people held protests in Cuba to call for change, some in the Coastal Bend went to the Corpus Christi bayfront in a show of support. Sunday, July 12, protesters in cities across the country called for an end to Cuba's decades-old authoritarian socialist regime. This comes after years of food shortages and economic struggle and as the island struggles with a Covid-19 outbreak.

"We support Cuba because we want Cuba free, viva Cuba libre!" said one person who showed up for the demonstration Sunday.

The protest in Cuba are the largest anti-government protest there since 1994 when it was against then leader Fidel Castro.

