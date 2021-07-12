Watch
News

Actions

Group of demonstrators show solidarity with Cuban protestors

Thousands protesting in Cuba
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 6:44 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 08:15:29-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As thousands of people held protests in Cuba to call for change, some in the Coastal Bend went to the Corpus Christi bayfront in a show of support. Sunday, July 12, protesters in cities across the country called for an end to Cuba's decades-old authoritarian socialist regime. This comes after years of food shortages and economic struggle and as the island struggles with a Covid-19 outbreak.

"We support Cuba because we want Cuba free, viva Cuba libre!" said one person who showed up for the demonstration Sunday.

The protest in Cuba are the largest anti-government protest there since 1994 when it was against then leader Fidel Castro.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education