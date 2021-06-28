Great Outdoor Scavenger Hunt happening across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Parks & Wildlife magazine’s Great Outdoor Scavenger Hunt is back.

The hunt, also called GOSH, asks participants to select from six regions, including Dallas, Central Texas, Houston, Panhandle, South Texas and West Texas. Once you find the spots across the Lone Star State, you can take a smiling selfie and tag it on Twitter or Instagram or post and tag it on the TPWD Facebook Page with #GOSH2021.

In South Texas, the locations are at Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge and Mustang Island State Park. You can visit GOSH 2021 South Texas Region for more information.

The challenge ends at midnight Labor Day, Sept. 6, 2021. Click here for more information.

