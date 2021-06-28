Watch
News

Actions

Great Outdoor Scavenger Hunt happening across Texas

items.[0].image.alt
KRIS file photo
Mustang Island facilities are back after Harvey.
Mustang Island facilities are back after Harvey.
Posted at 4:47 AM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 05:47:54-04

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Parks & Wildlife magazine’s Great Outdoor Scavenger Hunt is back.

The hunt, also called GOSH, asks participants to select from six regions, including Dallas, Central Texas, Houston, Panhandle, South Texas and West Texas. Once you find the spots across the Lone Star State, you can take a smiling selfie and tag it on Twitter or Instagram or post and tag it on the TPWD Facebook Page with #GOSH2021.

In South Texas, the locations are at Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge and Mustang Island State Park. You can visit GOSH 2021 South Texas Region for more information.

The challenge ends at midnight Labor Day, Sept. 6, 2021. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education