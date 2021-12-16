Grab a sandwich at Firehouse Subs, raise money for victims of deadly tornadoes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Satisfy your stomach while also contributing to a good cause from now until Dec. 26.

When you grab a sandwich at your local Firehouse Subs, you will also get the opportunity to help raise money for victims affected by the devastating tornadoes that took place in Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi and Illinois over the weekend.

Our two local Firehouse Subs locations are located in Corpus Christi at 6418 S. Staples St. Ste. 140 and in Portland at 1850 US Highway 181 Ste. A.

Firehouse Subs says all funds collected over the next 11 days will benefit the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation’s disaster relief fund, which aims to deliver food and support for disaster relief and recovery efforts, as well as equipment grant requests from area organizations and relief agencies.

The foundation was founded 16 years ago to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. To date, the Foundation has donated $65 million to hometown heroes in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, with over $3.9 million granted in just Texas alone.

If you don't want to stop by a Firehouse Subs, but still want to support the cause, you can donate to the foundation online HERE.