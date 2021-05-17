Get paid to travel Texas and explore the outdoors

We have gone through a lot this past year with the pandemic, but travel is back on the table!

Would you want to get paid to travel across the Lone Star state and take pictures of the great outdoors? Well look no further, this opportunity might be for you!

A cellphone comparison site called Whistleout is looking to hire a Chief Adventure Officer in Texas. All you have to do is plan a trip to a scenic outdoor destination in the state, perhaps a state park or, floating season is also upon us so that could be an idea too! As long as it's scenic the requirements are met.

The best part, if hired, you can explore as much as you want and the company you will be reimbursed up to $500 for travel expenses. You'll also be allowed to chose a smartphone provided by the company priced up to $1000 to use to capture the scenic moments. They'll purchase it and send it to you! Lastly, you'll get paid $1000 just to share the pictures on social media and let the world know how awesome and beautiful the Lone Star state is.

The good news is there is no professional photography skills required. As long as you can snap a picture, 18 years or older and eligible to work in the U.S. you qualify to apply for the job.

If you have an adventurous heart you are encouraged to apply but act fast! Applications are being accepted and will close at 7:00 p.m. central time on May 21, 2021.

The winner will be announced on May 28th on the Whistleout youtube channel via live stream. The winner will also be emailed following the live stream announcement.

To apply click here.

