U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is seeking a third term and faces two other candidates in the Republican primary while, the Democratic primary has nine candidates.

Some of those include U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, who is leading in fundraising, Sen. Roland Gutierrez and state Rep. Carl Sherman.

Democrats Republicans Colin Allred



Meri Gomez



Mark Gonzalez



Roland Gutierrez



A. Robert Hassan



Steve Keough



Heli Rodriguez Prilliman



Carl Oscar Sherman



Thierry Tchenko Ted Cruz Incumbent



Holland "Redd" Gibson



Rufus Lopez