Who's Running: State Representative - District 34

DENISE VILLALOBOS (R)

ROLAND BARRERA (R)

What is/was your profession? Are you now retired?

I’m self employed as an Insurance Agent / Benefits Consultant.

What relevant experience can you bring to office?

I’ve served as the District 3 City Councilmember since 2019

How have your life experiences prepared you for this position?

I’ve served in several capacities on board and committees that have called me to advocate and testify at the Texas Legislature with issues regarding access to healthcare, affordable housing, economic development, issues facing small business, issues facing children that have been victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse and witnesses to violent crime.

Which problems would you address on your first day in office?

Access to Healthcare, issues regarding access to water, in addition to adequate drainage in the more rural areas.

What do you see as long-term issues which need to be addressed throughout your time in office?

Expanding the economy for more higher paying jobs, affordable homeownership, access to healthcare and addressing a long term funding source to address teacher pay.

What is local government doing well right now that needs to be expanded further?

As a sitting city council member, I’ve worked on all of the following.



Both the County and City Government are looking at ways to recruit more Doctors to the Coastal Bend Region. This is crucial for expanding access to healthcare.

The City is leading the charge at looking for alternative sources of water that are drought resistant and that will also expand the economy.

The City is working with a developer that is building a battery storage facility that will ease the burden on the electrical grid during times of high demand.

The City has partnered with the TAMUCC to expand it’s Drone Program, one of the few in the nation.

SOLOMON P. ORTIZ JR. (D)

What is/was your profession? Are you now retired?

Small business owner and nonprofit executive.

What relevant experience can you bring to office?

I'm a former State Representative and will keep my seniority when I get elected and return to the State House (Would return as a 4th term member). This makes a huge difference on committee assignments that impact our community.

How have your life experiences prepared you for this position?

I grew up in a home of public service. I know what it takes from personal experience to be a good public servant.

Which problems would you address on your first day in office?

We are facing many issues. Teacher pay, adequate school funding, rising cost of college, expanding medicaid and healthcare access, addressing our infrastructure needs. Those are just a few of the issues we need to tackle.

What do you see as long-term issues which need to be addressed throughout your time in office?

(no answer)

What is local government doing well right now that needs to be expanded further?

(no answer)

