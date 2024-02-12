Who's Running: Nueces County Commissioner - Precinct 3

Contributed image

LARRY CANTU JR (R)

What is/was your profession? Are you now retired?

My profession has been in Education for the last 10 years. Entering this profession, I began as a Teacher/Coach at Robstown ISD and moved into Administration in various school districts in Texas regions and the coastal bend. Most recently I have made a shift to the oil and gas industry as an Inspector.

What relevant experience can you bring to office?

Through the last 10 years, I have built much experience by holding different locally elected positions. I was a City Councilman for the City of Robstown for 6 years, and am currently sitting as the Vice President for the Robstown ISD School Board. Through these years, we have focused on building balanced budgets, and creating goals and visions to improve infrastructure, while enhancing communication with all community members, organization staff, and other stakeholders all the while ensuring transparency to the public.

How have your life experiences prepared you for this position?

Throughout life, I have learned that communication and compassion are integral factors in building healthy relationships with community members and other stakeholders. Additionally, my experiences in life, both personally and professionally, have helped me become a leader who serves relentlessly and ultimately remains professional at all times.

Which problems would you address on your first day in office?

If elected, my first action would be to ensure we have an open line of communication with all our stakeholders to address any concerns and begin setting our priorities for the precinct. We would begin by meeting with stakeholders and community members. We will then establish a plan of action and be transparent with our actions.

What do you see as long-term issues that need to be addressed throughout your time in office?

Through observation and current communication with other leaders and community members, I believe some long-term issues will include, developing and maintaining a healthy budget, while addressing the infrastructure needs of the county.

What is local government doing well right now that needs to be expanded further?

I believe the county is doing well with communicating with the community and addressing some areas of concern, but can expand in the overall outcomes of the concerns.

RENE CERVANTES (R)

JOHN MAREZ (D)

JOE ORTIZ (D)