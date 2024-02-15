Who's Running: Kleberg County Commissioners - Precinct 1 and 3

PRECINCT 1 CANDIDATES

ROBERT "BOB" RIVERA III (R)

DAVID ROSSE (R)

SETH STRUBHART (R)

What is/was your profession? Are you now retired?

I am self-employed, with my main focus in residential construction.

What relevant experience can you bring to office?

I have owned and operated my own business for 10 plus years, have 3 college degrees (Industrial Technology Engineering, Business Management and Biology), I also had my OSHA 20 certification and I currently have Professional Inspection license which covers making sure Commercial and Residential Buildings meet the state requirements. I have been an assistant aid to professors at TAMUK.

How have your life experiences prepared you for this position?

I have worked since I was 12 years old in many different fields and subjects, I have learned how to manage material, labor, cost break downs and expenses from my construction business. I have learned about safety, codes and functions of different state departments function from my inspection license and building my own businesses.

Which problems would you address on your first day in office?

I would first address the budget and figure how to get the most out of it to benefit the people in my county. Once I have figured that out I would start my plan on how to fix the biggest problems in the county. Which would start with cutting trees back from hanging over or on to roads once that is complete I would scrapping the sides of the back a couple of feet on each side to prevent grass from growing on the road. Then I would start working on drainage problems in areas where it has been a major concern. As all of that is going on I would go to each road and make a list of each road and ranking them from repairable to needs to be completely redone. Then figure out how best address the roads.

What do you see as long-term issues that need to be addressed throughout your time in office?

Roads and drainage are the biggest problems in my area. I would like to address those first.

I also believe people need to be more informed on what is going in the county and why the decision that are being made are being made by the commissioners.

What is local government doing well right now that needs to be expanded further?

Getting grants for projects. They need to focus more on roads and drainage instead of upgrading buildings that don’t create enough revenue or purpose for the money that is being spent on them.

ANDY GONZALEZ (D)

What is/was your profession? Are you now retired?

30+ yrs with Exxon Mobil, 16 yrs as justice of the Peace Pct 1, Kleberg Co

What relevant experience can you bring to office?

30+ yrs oil field, Rancher tractor mowing roads with county

How have your life experiences prepared you for this position?

Know different equipment

Which problems would you address on your first day in office?

Inform public n pct, and county issues

What do you see as long-term issues which need to be addressed throughout your time in office?

Roads and budget money

What is local government doing well right now that needs to be expanded further?

Maintain roads better

MARIO MENDIETTA (D)

What is/was your profession? Are you now retired?

I am currently self employed. I am the owner of G+S General Maintenance for the last 18 years, but have been self employed since 1992. I am not retired. I am a maintenance supervisor for on-site sewage facilities, equipment and restaurants and building new restaurants from the ground up.

What relevant experience can you bring to office?

I have 30+ years of handling finances/budgets for various companies I have been employed by. I have a working knowledge of how to apply for grants and making cost effective decisions on equipment used for operations (I also have) 10+ years sitting on a school board as a leader/liaison in my community.

How have your life experiences prepared you for this position?

I have been a cattle rancher for almost 40 years and manage our own rental properties, learning to be cost efficient and maintain a budget to turn a profit. This has also allowed me to learn about time management and always being prepared by looking at future needs from within a budget.

Which problems would you address on your first day in office?

I would discuss with employees and and community members the issues that need to be addressed as well as confer with other court officials to work together to better collaborate.

What do you see as long-term issues which need to be addressed throughout your time in office?

1.) funding to maintain county (Pct. 1) roads

2.) create competitive salaries to retain employees

3.) look at funding available (via grants etc) for replacement of outdated equipment or needed equipment

What is local government doing well right now that needs to be expanded further?

grant work

PRECINCT 3 CANDIDATES

JERRY MARTINEZ (R)

JACOB MOSELY SR. (R)

ART RODRIGUEZ (R)

ROY CANTU (D)

