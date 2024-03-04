Watch Now
NewsPrimary Elections 2024

San Patricio County voting locations

Posted at 4:12 PM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 17:12:59-05

Aransas Pass Civic Center Nature Trail Room - 700 W Wheeler Ave Aransas Pass, TX 78336

Edroy Community Center - 17886 HWY 234 Edroy, TX 78352

GP ISD Training Center Room 4&5 - 1200 Broadway Portland, TX 7837

Gregory Housing Authority - 103 Granago St, Gregory, TX 78359

Humble Community Center - 2821 Main St Ingleside, TX 78362

Mathis City Hall Annex - 401 E San Patricio, Mathis, TX 78374

Odem Planter's Co-op Meeting Room - 200 Voss Ave. Odem, TX 78370

Portland Community Center 2/3 Ballroom - 2000 Billy G Webb, Portland, TX 78374

San Patricio County Fairgrounds Civic Center Ballroom A - 219 W 5th St, Sinton, TX 78387

Taft Kiva Hut - 401 Park St Taft, TX 78390

