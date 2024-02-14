Refugio County Sheriff's Race

ALEX OCHOA (R)

(no answer)

MATTHEW TUTTLE (R)

What is/was your profession? Are you now retired?

We own a family business Tuttle's Grocery & Market Inc and I currently oversee the daily Operations.

What relevant experience can you bring to office?

I have been in public service for 17 Years, 5 years as a Volunteer FireFighter and 12 Years as a Law Enforcement Officer.

How have your life experiences prepared you for this position?

I have spent the majority of my life in the Operations side of our Family Business. The knowledge I have gained will allow me to organize and evolve the daily operations of the Sheriff's Office to best benefit the citizens of Refugio County.

Which problems would you address on your first day in office?

I believe a Local Law Enforcement Agency's first Duty is to the Citizens of its County. I plan to deploy the Officers back into the Communities to conduct a more proactive/Community Policing approach. I believe this style of Policing forms more of a trust between the Citizens and the Department. It has been from my experience that information is most definitely more freely shared and this benefits in multiple different ways, one in solving active cases more effectively and efficiently. Then in another, this information can be used as a preventive measure to stop incidents before they start or escalate into something more serious.

What do you see as long-term issues that need to be addressed throughout your time in office?

Organizing the daily operations of the department is a first. As an administrator you have to set forth duties/expectations as to what you expect from your team. By doing so this creates more consistent/effective daily operations amongst your team as well as a more consistent/effective service to your citizens.

