Nueces County neighbors cast their ballot on last day of early voting

CORPUS CHRISTI — Between October 24 and November 3, 25 percent of Nueces County residents cast their ballot.

The county clerk said fewer people showed up to the polls early in 2022 than in 2018, but Nueces County had higher early voter turnout than most of the other counties in the state.

“We wanna get ahead of all the people,” Delia Trevino said on her way to vote at the Nueces County Courthouse.

“I took five minutes rather than standing in line which has happened to me for 2-3 hours on election day,” voter Barbara Tuner said.

The may have cast their ballot on the last day of early voting, but Friday voters made sure their voice will be heard.

“Get up. Don’t take a chance. Go out and vote. Don’t take a change. Because your vote can make the difference,” Trevino’s husband, Henry said.

Since early voting began on October 24, 46,437 Nueces County residents voted in person and 6,238 voted by mail in ballot.

“The governor’s race is very important, the county judge is very important so ya it doesn’t surprise me,” early voter Laura Jimenez said.

“Governor and locally the county judge race,” county clerk, Kara Sands said.

Sands heads the county’s election’s department and said the process has gone smoothly for elections workers, but changes in weather but changes in weather might have kept some people from voting early.

“We’re going to expect a huge turnout out on Tuesday and you know I think there are people that are waiting specifically,” Sands said. “There are just people that just vote on election day and that’s their tradition and that’s what they like to do. And that’s great.”

Neighbors waited outside polling sites. Some stood for hours and asked people to vote for their cause or candidate.

“I’ve been doing this since Monday at various places around town,” Robin Schneider said. “Well be out here till the polls close and again on Tuesday.”

Sands reminded people they don’t necessarily have to be registered in Nueces County to vote.

“If you are registered to vote in Texas, and you have recently moved to Nueces County and you know what you haven’t changed your voter registration to here, come down to my office,” Sands said. “You can vote a limit ballot.”

Sands said someone can only get limited ballots during early voting period which ends Friday November 4 at 7 p.m.

“If you’re in line at 7, you still get to vote,” Sands said. “As long as you’re in line by 7 p.m., we will stay open as long as we need to for you to vote and the same on election day.”

