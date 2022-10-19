Meet the candidates running for Texas House of Representatives District 34

A watchful eye is on the race for Texas House of Representatives for District 34.

Republican Carolyn Vaughn is going up against Democratic incumbent Abel Herrero, who has had his seat at the legislature for eight terms.

KRIS 6 News had a meeting with both of the candidates to get background information on the two and find out what they stand for and how they plan to make improvements for the communities they hope to serve next year.

______________________________

Q. "Tell me about yourself."

Carolyn Vaughn:

"I was born in South Carolina, but I grew up in Lubbock from a very young age. My mom was a single mom with eight children. I married my husband and we've been married for 52 years. I have three children, eight grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and another one on the way. My husband and I started an oil and gas service company in the 80s and it was very successful, it went international. And I ran for city council and county commissioner. I quit school when I was in the 10th grade, got my GED, had to take care of my brother who had muscular dystrophy, and we've been very blessed. Awesome. Now" she said.

Abel Herrero:

"I'm the State Representative for District 34. Born and raised in our community in Robstown. My mom raised my brother and I as a single parent, she worked two jobs, one of which was working as an elevator operator and one of the buildings where I opened up my law office. I've been practicing for 25 years. My wife and I have been married for 30 years practically. And we have five children, one of which is already graduated from college and working her job and the other four are still in public schools. And so we have a senior who's graduating this year so we're excited and proud of all of our kids and just grateful to be able to represent District 34 in the state. It is truly an honor. And that's why I'm here again asking humbly for people's support and vote."

_________________________

Q. "Tell me why you want the job?"

Abel Herrero:

" I love serving as a public servant, I've been able to help individuals and we've been able to help domestic violence survivors, for example, escape from their abusers. We've been able to help veterans who've come home from foreign wars to only have to battle here, you know, against health issues. You know, we were able to establish a burns pits registry for Texas to be able to help our veterans. You know, being able to help our school teachers, you know, my wife being a school teacher for 10 years, you know, she's not teaching anymore, but you know, we understand what it is like with kids now that are in our public schools. You know, the demands that are placed on teachers, we want to be able to provide assistance to them, make sure that they receive pay increases for the pay for the work that they're doing. You know, again, we have four children that are attending our public schools, and just like our children are attending our schools, we're worried about their safety. We're worried about the community's safety as a whole. So we want to make sure that we continue to work on those issues that are important."

Carolyn Vaughn:

"I want it because I want to make a difference and I want someone representing our district that has our values. Texas and the United States are at a crossroads right now. And if we don't change what's happening, we're gonna lose our state. We're gonna lose our country. So we've got to change what we're doing. And we need a representative that can do that. I understand the needs of the community. And I understand all economic levels because I've been through all of it. So, I think that we can just make it better and I think I'm the one to do it. I'm retired now I've got plenty of time. And I think that you have to give 120 percent in that office, and I'm willing to do that."

___________________

Q. "What do you think are some of the biggest needs in the community?"

Carolyn Vaughn:

"Well one big need right now is the Harbor Bridge. I mean, we've got to get the Harbor Bridge done. And the other needs that we have, we look at the rural areas I think they're forgotten sometimes. We got problems in Robstown that we need to address. They have been the same since when we got here in the 80s Robstown has not changed at all. It is should not be that way. So we need to look at that. We need to figure out how we can help them become a community that's economically advantaged. I'm hoping that when Tesla comes that's going to have to change that area there. But we've got lots of problems. We've got problems with roads that we need to fix. So we've got problems with schools. So there are lots of things that need to be done.

I also think one of the big issues that I have is property taxes. I think we've got to change that. I think we've got to look at how appraisals are done. People cannot afford, young people, are not gonna be able to afford a home or a house apartment. Rent has gone up and it has a lot to do with property taxes. So that's one of the things I want to look at. And education. I don't think teachers are being paid what they should be paid. I want to look at school choice. So many different avenues. So it's hard to pinpoint those are two of the top priorities, but there are lots of them."

Abel Herrero:

"Public school funding, fully funding our public schools because if we do that, not only do we create an educated workforce, but as I mentioned before if the state puts forth enough resources into our public school classrooms, we provide a pay raise for our school teachers. When we're able to provide the resources for our students to be able to achieve the goals that we're setting for them to achieve, we're able to reduce the classroom sizes, we're able to provide local control to our school districts so that they can identify the resources and issues that are most important to them. And talking to them about public school safety. We know that they need some flexibility in ensuring that if police officers are not available or a peace officer is not available to provide security, we provide some alternatives that are still equally as qualified, but also some flexibility, so more local control to our public school systems, making sure that we provide the funding so that we can help reduce the local property school taxes as well. So if the state does its part and makes public schools a priority and fully funds our public schools, it helps us address a lot of the issues."

____________________________

Q. What is your stance on abortion policies?

Abel Herrero:

"I'm pro-life, and I voted as such. I've indicated, two individuals that have asked me that and that's what I've done. I'll stand by my record, you know, and that's my position on abortion. And people ask me, I'm pro-life."

Carolyn Vaughn:

"Well, first off, you could still have an abortion. You can't have it in Texas, but you can still have an abortion when the Supreme Court brought it down, it just gave it to the States. I am against abortion. But I do understand that there are some exceptions and I think we need to look at that. And I think like so many people. I'm conflicted when you're raped and there's incest, totally conflicted with that. But I do think we do need to do a better job whenever a mom does want to keep their baby because sometimes they try and talk them out of it. And we need to provide things for them so that they can make a living. They can be better moms and there are some places right here and in the state that does that so I just think we need to help the mom if she decides and I think that you need you to know the women are constantly saying, "Well it's my body, my right." It is your body and is your right but there are contraceptives just like men have things they can do. They can get clipped. So there are things women can do without getting pregnant. So do that before you get pregnant because you don't want to kill a baby."

(This is a developing story and will be updated)