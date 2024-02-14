Bee County Sheriff's Race

RANDY AGUIRRE (R)

(no answer)

RICHARD CANTU JR (R)

My current profession?

Asst. Chief of Police for the Beeville Police Department (11 years)

29 total years of service in the Law Enforcement community.

Relevant experience I can bring to the office?

Servant leadership style

Last 11 years, as the Assistant Police Chief for the Beeville Police Department I have perform highly responsible administrative and operational work assisting with the direction, planning, organization and management of all operational and investigative aspects of the Police Department.; I have assisted in planning, staffing, and directing police activities; such as: developing budgets, policies, internal affairs, crime scenes, pandemics, hurricanes, blackouts, community affair projects and conducted active attacker awareness/prevention presentation(s). I’ve built relationships with community partners which has given me the ability to give back to the community.

How has life experience prepared me for this position?

Born and raised in Beeville, I am familiar with the cultures and traditions within Bee County. Knowing the cultures of Bee County has given me an understanding in helping our communities and neighborhoods. I believe as Sheriff of a county, understanding these deep values is a trait needed for the position. I have always practiced the 9 principles of policing which gives me an understanding of the needs and wants of our citizens. My experience in public safety consists of working as a Dispatcher, Reserve Officer, Police Officer, Training Officer, Sergeant, Staff Sergeant, Detective, Lieutenant, Assistant Chief (Current position), and Interim Chief. I bring servant leadership to my style of policing, which today’s Sheriff’s position needs larger breadth of experience to its county and ensuring great customer service to its people.

Which problems would you address on your first day in office?

Short -term goal: Provide our rural areas with 24/7 coverage.

What do you see as long-term issues which need to be addressed throughout your time in office?

A long -term goal to address would be radio communications. Having the ability for all first responders within the county to have the ability to communicate with each other at all levels. There are parts of the county that we have identified as dead spots, and those areas would need to be addressed.

What is local government doing well right now that needs to be expanded further?

Local government plays a major factor in public safety for its citizens. Having MOU’s in place with other governing bodies assists public safety organizations to share resources and work as a team for the common good. Keeping the governing body aware of the issues our citizens are facing brings a shining light to the needs of a public safety organization function and assures the quality of life.

ALDEN SOUTHMAYD III (R)

(no answer)