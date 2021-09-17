Gas tanker truck fire on Hwy 181

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police said part of Highway 181 is closed until further notice because a gas tanker truck as caught fire. Police say the fire is in the southbound lanes, coming from Portland.

Drivers are asked to use caution if you are in the area and, if possible, find another route.

Highway 181 southbound on the causeway coming from Portland will be closed until further notice. A gas tanker carrying fuel is on fire. Please use caution if you are in the area and if possible use another route. pic.twitter.com/g5KocM7fES — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) September 17, 2021

