Gas tanker truck fire on Hwy 181

Lanes closed due to fire
KRIS 6 Viewer
Posted at 1:24 AM, Sep 17, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police said part of Highway 181 is closed until further notice because a gas tanker truck as caught fire. Police say the fire is in the southbound lanes, coming from Portland.

Drivers are asked to use caution if you are in the area and, if possible, find another route.

This is a developing story, we will have updated online and on air.

