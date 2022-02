CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Five Points Shopping Center at 4101 IH 69 Access Road in Calallen will be getting some new businesses.

The website for Mimco Properties, which leases space in the center, shows the new stores include a Big Lots in the space where the old Hobby Lobby was, as well as a DD's Discounts and The Boot Jack.

Mimco says right now, there is no opening date set for the locations.