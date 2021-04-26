Epic social media battle among Joshes for supremacy of name

A battle for the ages played out in field in Nebraska this past weekend.

No ammunition was fired in this battle, but the stakes were high nonetheless, as this was a battle for Josh supremacy.

The story starts with an internet post by Arizona man Josh Swain, who created a Facebook group consisting of only men named Josh, he then gave random coordinates and informed the group that they would have to battle it out for the rights to the name.

Those coordinates ended up being in Lincoln, Nebraska, and the social media post gained a lot of traction online.

Hundreds of Joshes met at the coordinates, armed with pool noodles and ready for battle.

And battle they did, as the field became a chaotic clash of Joshes fighting it out.

There was no entrance or registration fee for the event, instead organizers created a fund for the Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, as well as the Food Bank of Lincoln.

