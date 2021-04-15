Emergency food drive scheduled for Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank is hosting an drive-thru food distribution event Friday, April 16, 2021.

The event begins at 10:00 a.m and runs until noon, or while supplies last. The food bank asks no more than three people per car attend and do not arrive before 9:00 a.m. Please have wear a mask when in line, stay in your vehicle, have your trunk empty and stay off your phone. Those wishing to take part are asked to enter on Edwards St.

*An earlier version of this story listed the date as Thursday, April 15, 2021, we regret the error.