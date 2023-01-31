Driver rescued as car bursts into flames by officer and good Samaritan

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — A police officer and a good Samaritan rescued an unconscious driver just before their car was engulfed in flames in Las Vegas, Nev., on Friday.

A video shared by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows the white BMW on the median at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Siegfried and Roy Drive, on the Las Vegas Strip, where it crashed into a palm tree on Friday at around 4:37 p.m.

Smoke pours out from under its hood as an officer and a bystander work to free the driver, who appears unconscious. Moments after they pull the driver out of the vehicle, it bursts into flames that quickly engulf the driver’s side of the cabin.

The fire was extinguished and the driver was transported to a hospital. According to police, the officer was also transported to the hospital as a precaution. The incident is under investigation.

Courtesy of TMX