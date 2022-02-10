Dr. Terrence Roberts to speak at TAMUCC Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man who played a central role in the fight for civil rights is speaking in Corpus Christi Thursday. Dr. Terrence Roberts, one of the Little Rock Nine, will share his experiences as part of a Distinguished Speaker Series at Texas A&M Corpus Christi during Black History Month.

The Little Rock Nine were the first group of black students to attend classes at Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas in 1967, a milestone of in the early Civil Rights Movement.

The public is invited to attend the free event which starts at 7:00 p-m in Texas A&M Corpus Christi's Performing Arts Center.

