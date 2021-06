A new study shows that teenagers who smoke "blunts" are more likely to vape and smoke cigarettes.

Blunts are hollowed out cigars that have been filled with marijuana.

Data from over 460,000 middle and high school students shows blunt use has increased from 8.5% to 13.5% over the past six years.

Blunt use was also linked to other unhealthy habits, like vaping, smoking cigarettes, cigars and hookah.

Experts say smoking blunts can expose users to a wide range of dangerous chemicals.