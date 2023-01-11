Deer crashes into butcher shop, quickly changes its mind

A Minnesota butcher shop has reopened after a very confused deer crashed through its front door on Saturday and caused a whirlwind of damage before finding its way out.

A security video shared by She Said Butcher Shop in Moorhead shows the deer leaping through the front door of the butcher shop, sending shattered glass flying.

The deer scrambles up, then tries and fails to escape through a window — twice. It eventually leaves the way it came.

She Said announced it had to close Saturday due to the incident.

“A deer decided to come in and warm up but realized it is a butcher shop and high-tailed it right back out. She caused quite a bit of damage on her way in and out,” the shop wrote.

“This was truly an ordeal and I am really not sure who was more scared at the time me or the deer, but it was a pretty terrifying experience overall,” owner Melissa Evans commented next to the video on Facebook.

“Other than a smashed door, a hole in the wall and a few broken plants, everything else came out unscathed and I am thankful, because it could have been so much worse, not only with damages, but potentially could have seriously hurt someone,” Evans said.

“I hope that the deer is ok and back telling the story to her friends about the crazy experience she had today escaping the butcher.”