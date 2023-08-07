Deadly crash closes westbound lanes of JFK Causeway

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — All lanes from The Island into Corpus Christi are closed because of a deadly crash. Police said it happened near Red Dot Pier Monday around 2:15 a.m.

Officers said they received calls about a motorcycle accelerating and then crashing and when they got to the scene, they found the driver dead. No information about the driver has been released.

CCPD said the lanes will remain closed until the investigation is complete and the scene is cleared. Until then, anyone needing to get from the island into Corpus Christi will have to go to Port Aransas and take the ferry.

This is a developing story, we will update you when lanes reopen.