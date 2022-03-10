Nearly $500,000 worth of narcotics seized in Kleberg County traffic stop

Kleberg County Attorney's Specialized Crimes and Narcotics Task Force officials seized almost $500,000 worth of narcotics in a traffic stop on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, task force officials said they conducted a traffic stop on a pickup truck traveling northbound through Kleberg County.

During the stop, officials said they were given consent to search the vehicle, where they discovered "discrepancies" in the engine compartment of the truck.

Officials found 11.9 kilograms of Heroin inside the engine of the truck, worth nearly $500,000.

Task force commander Jimmy Loya confirmed to KRIS 6 News that one person was arrested following the stop.

Loya said an investigation regarding the stop is ongoing.