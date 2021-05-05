Investigators looking for answers in 11 year old Cold Case

Nueces County Sheriff Deputies with the Criminal Investigative Unit say, they're one step closer to hopefully solving a case that's been a mystery for almost 12 years.

Nueces County deputies responded to a call about a body found on the side on of 2292 on December 9, 2009. It was the body of 77 year old Rafael Gonzalez. According to the medical examiner, Gonzalez was beaten to death and the tossed over a bridge along the rural roadway.

Nueces County Criminal Investigator Andrew Carizales says, when deputies arrived they knew they were dealing with a homicide, "When they got there they found a male lying at the bottom of a bridge. Evidence at the scene indicates it was a little more than a natural death."

The amount of blood found at the scene and where the blood was found indicated what ever happened to Gonzalez happened there at the scene.

Carizales says, "There was a lot of signs like blood splatter and blood marks that indicated there was something more to this. We also base our investigation on what the medical examiner says also."

And the medical examiners report showed Gonzalez was beaten to death and died from blunt force trauma to the head. Investigators also found fresh tire mark, as if someone sped away quickly.

Carizales says, no vehicle at the scene. That along with a pool of blood and blood splatter, investigators know Gonzalez was taken to the scene by someone else.

The case that has gone unsolved for over a decade. With a new set of eyes and a fresh perspective Carizales hopes to get a break in the case.

"We know a few people that Mr. Gonzalez hung around with a lot of the time. Once we re-interview them or take another look at some of them. I'm confident that we can find out what happened and who is responsible."

Carizales entered law enforcement around the same time this crime took place. It's a case he wants to see resolved, to offer some closure for family and friends. He says no matter how old the case gets, the Nueces County Criminal Investigations Unit will continue to work to find the person responsible for killing Rafael Gonzalez.

