Covid-19 related fraud costs Americans $400,000,000

Senior citizens were most affected
Alex Brandon/AP
FILE - This Jan. 28, 2015, file photo, shows the Federal Trade Commission building in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
FTC
Posted at 4:26 AM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 05:26:32-04

Covid-19 related fraud costs Americans nearly $400,000,000.

That's just the fraud the government knows about.

Almost 220,000 people have filed a coronavirus-related fraud report with the Federal Trade Commission since Jan., 2020, and senior citizens were hit the hardest.

The median loss for people in their 80's was $900, compared to $330 for non-seniors.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau reports fielding nearly 550,000 pandemic-related complaints last year.

The labor department just launched a website for people whose stolen information was used to claim fraudulent unemployment benefits, you can find it by clicking here.

