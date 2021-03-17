Corpus Christi police searching for wanted woman

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is looking for a 22-year-old woman wanted in connection with an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon last month in the 1700 block of Ennis Joslin.

Police are looking for Star Lopez, who has an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and an $80,000 bond.

Police say Lopez stabbed someone during a fight on Feb. 28, 2021. The victim has recovered since.

Lopez is described as a 22-year-old female who stands 5-feet-2-inches, weighs approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see Lopez you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 361-888-8477.

Police say there is a reward for information leading to her arrest.