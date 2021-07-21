Corpus Christi offering programs to battle obesity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Obesity is a problem that's affecting millions of Americans, but it is especially worrisome here in South Texas.

Currently, the obesity rate in Corpus Christi stands at around 33 percent, which means one in three people living in the city are considered obese.

Ever since Men's Health Magazine named Corpus Christi the "fattest city in America" in 2015, city officials have been rolling our programs to encourage Corpus Christi residents to make healthier choices.

In 2020, city manager Peter Zanoni created "Safe Fun Fit at the Bayfront," a program created to get people biking, walking, jogging, or running along Shoreline Boulevard.

And this year, Mayor Paulette Guajardo has started holding monthly 5k runs around the city.

It's the latest incentive to get Corpus Christi residents out of the house and on their feet.

Only time will tell if the initiatives take hold.