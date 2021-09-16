What to know about COVID-19 vaccination trials for your child

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many parents with children under 12 are eagerly awaiting an approved COVID-19 vaccine for them.

Some are even willing to enroll their child in vaccine trials.

Health experts say parents should be going directly to the Moderna or Pfizer website to find out if there are any trials near them.

Still, that's not a guarantee your child will get vaccinated.

"Often times, they are comparing the vaccine to a placebo, so there is a chance that their child could enroll in the study and not receive vaccine and these studies are also what's called blinded so neither the researcher the nurse administering the vaccine nor the parents or the child receiving the injection will know, if they've gotten the the actual vaccine or not," said Dr. Brian Chow, an infectious disease attending physician at Tufts Children's Hospital in Boston.

Health experts say whether your child goes through a trial or not, practicing safe COVID-19 precautions still are necessary.