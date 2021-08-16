West Oso trustees will meet today to discuss mask order

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The West Oso Independent School District has called a special board meeting for Monday to discuss the use of masks in the district's school.

According to Superintendent Conrado Garcia, a discussion on requiring masks for the district is needed.

As COVID-19 cases spark across the nation at an alarming rate, keeping students and staff safe is his highest priority, he says.

Other districts, like Corpus Christi ISD ISD and Flour Bluff ISD, will strongly encourage everyone to wear masks inside district facilities, but will not mandate them.

