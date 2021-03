CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The West Oso School District soon will be returning to in-person learning next week.

Face-to-face instruction begins on Monday.

Earlier this month, the Texas Education Agency said all school districts must return to in-person learning or risk the loss of state funding.

The TEA is reporting half of all high school students have tested at or below standards in reading or math since the pandemic began.

Daily attendance has also dropped across the state.