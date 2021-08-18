Watch
WATCH LIVE: Local officials provide COVID-19 pandemic update

Posted at 2:57 PM, Aug 18, 2021
The City of Corpus Christi and the Nueces County Public Health District is holding it's weekly COVID-19 press briefing.

The conference will be livestreamed in this article at 4 p.m.

The conference is taking place at City Hall Council Chambers, 1201 Leopard Street, but the public is advised to attend virtually.

Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales, Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez, and Associate Professor at Texas A&M University Dr. Christopher Bird will be in attendance.

