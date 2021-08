CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council is set to have a press conference today on an upcoming drive-through vaccination event at the American Bank Center.

The clinic is set to be held on Wednesday as COVID-19 numbers spike across the nation and Coastal Bend.

The council is expected to be briefed by City Manager Peter Zanoni about plans for administration of the so-called third "booster" dose.

You can watch the live stream of the event when it begins, shortly after 2:30 p.m.