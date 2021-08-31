United States tops 39 million COVID cases since pandemic start

The United States passed another grim COVID-19 milestone.

According to an NBC News tally, the United States surpassed 39 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

COVID-19 related deaths have topped 640,000.

Numbers are expected to increase by the end of today as state and local health departments update data.

On Aug. 1 there were 35 million COVID-19 cases reported, meaning we’ve seen an 11.4 percent growth rate this month alone.

And the numbers are up more than 18 percent since May, when there were 33 million COVID-19 cases reported.

