CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two more locations across Nueces County will provide free COVID-19 testing.

Amistad Community Health Clinic on South Brownlee will have free testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment.

The county health department also has testing available on Wednesday by appointment.

And if you need to be vaccinated, the COVID-19 vaccine clinic still is set up at La Palmera Mall. No appointment is necessary there.

The clinic is open during normal mall business hours.