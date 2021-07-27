Travel restrictions still loom for some international travel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're planning a trip overseas, be prepared for travel restrictions.

A Biden administration official is confirming that the United States will maintain existing foreign travel restrictions, "given where we are today with the delta variant."

Just last week, the Centers for Disease Control advised Americans against travel to the United Kingdom because of the surge of cases there.

Closer to home, all international flights have resumed in Mexico, and most resorts and beaches are open in tourist destinations such as Cancun.

Last week, Canada announced it would re-open its border to vaccinated United States citizens beginning on Aug. 9.

