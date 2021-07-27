Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Travel restrictions still loom for some international travel

items.[0].videoTitle
Medical groups call for mandatory vaccines for all health workers.
Restrictions still loom for some international travel
Posted at 7:33 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 20:39:41-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're planning a trip overseas, be prepared for travel restrictions.

A Biden administration official is confirming that the United States will maintain existing foreign travel restrictions, "given where we are today with the delta variant."

Just last week, the Centers for Disease Control advised Americans against travel to the United Kingdom because of the surge of cases there.

Closer to home, all international flights have resumed in Mexico, and most resorts and beaches are open in tourist destinations such as Cancun.

Last week, Canada announced it would re-open its border to vaccinated United States citizens beginning on Aug. 9.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.