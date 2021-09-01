Teen MVP vaccinations start slowly on Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Teen Mobile Vaccination Program, also known as the Teen MVP, kicked off today with a weak start.

The city/county health office brought 100 doses of the vaccine to Adkins Middle School to vaccinate kids 12 and older.

Sadly, only three kids showed up.

Parents do need to come with the kids in order to be vaccinated.

There's another clinic going on right now until 6 p.m. at Veterans High School in the school's teaching theater.

Another clinic will happen from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at Martin Middle School and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moody High School.