Study shows teen exercise dipped during pandemic

A new study from the University of California-San Francisco and the University of Toronto shows the pandemic is keeping teens from getting the proper amount of exercise.
Posted at 1:07 PM, Jan 04, 2022
Researchers from those schools found only 9 percent of teens got the recommended 60 minutes of exercise per day during the pandemic.

That's a drop from 16 percent who got the proper amount of exercise before the pandemic started.

Researchers blame the drop on the closure of physical education classes, gymnasiums and an increase in screen usage.

