Study shows omicron variant is less severe than delta

A new study provides more evidence that the omicron variant is less severe than delta.

That study from healthcare comapany Kaiser Permanente Southern California shows omicron has a 53 percent reduction in symptomatic hospitalization, compared to the delta variant.

Researchers also found omicron had a 74 percent less likely rate of ICU admission and a 91 percent lower risk of death compared to delta.

Centers for Disease Control director Rochelle Walensky said this study is consistent with information from other countries.

