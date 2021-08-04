State fair organizers aiming for COVID-free celebration

DALLAS, Texas — Organizers of the State Fair of Texas are working hard to make it as free of COVID-19 as possible.

More than 500 sanitation stations are being installed on the fairgrounds in Dallas.

The layout of the fair has been re-arranged to make sure visitors are able to spread out.

The fair begins in about seven weeks and there's a lot of staff that still needs to be hired.

At least 1,300 workers are needed to work at the gates, in the parking lots, concession stands and other jobs on the fairgrounds.

"We're feeling confident at this point that we will get there in time for the fair to open," said Karissa Condoianis, senior vice president of public relations for the State Fair of Texas. "You know, we still have, you know about 52 days to get there."

Health officials say they may set up a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the fair.

The State Fair runs Sept. 24 through Oct. 17.

Last year's state fair was a drive-thru event only because of the pandemic.

