State deploys more medical professionals in COVID-19 fight

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced 2,500 more medical professionals will be sent throughout the state to support facilities treating COVID-19 patients in a news release Thursday.

The Department of State Health Services originally deployed 5,600 people, mostly nurses and respiratory therapists, earlier this month.

It is unknown whether any of this round of out-of-state personnel, which will be sent to hospitals and nursing homes, will be sent to the Coastal Bend region.

"The medical personnel and equipment deployed by DSHS will provide crucial support to our health care facilities as they treat hospitalized cases of COVID-19," Abbott said. "Texans can do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and hospitalizations by getting the vaccine. It's safe, effective, and your best defense against COVID-19."

Equipment including ventilators, oxygen concentrators and hospital beds also will be provided to facilities across the state.

Corpus Christi was among the first places the Texas Department of Emergency Management set up a regional antibody infusion center because of the high numbers of illness in the area. That center is operating out of the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown.

Regeneron monoclonal antibodies currently are being used to treat milder cases of the novel coronavirus in an attempt to stave off overcrowding in local hospitals.