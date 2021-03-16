South Padre Island again featured large spring break crowds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The crowds again appeared strong this year at South Padre Island for spring break, despite the pandemic.

"Some are wearing masks, some are not, so I mean if you are trying to have a good time, just come no matter what,' one beachgoer said.

Businesses are welcoming the crowds after spring break was essentially canceled last year because due to COVID-19.

Doctors and local leaders say now is not the time to relax when it comes to taking precautions.

"I hope that this doesn't come back to create an influx of cases and a super spreader virus incidence during spring break,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino said.

City leaders have made wearing face masks mandatory if visiting a city-run building.

