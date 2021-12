WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Secret Service reports that nearly $100 billion has been stolen from COVID-19 relief programs.

The agency's national pandemic fraud recovery coordinator says that estimate is based on Secret Service cases and data from the U.S. Labor Department.

But they believe even more money than that was stolen. Some experts put the total at $400 billion from unemployment programs alone.

The Secret Service has more than 900 active pandemic fraud investigations.