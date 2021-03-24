Menu

Second-dose vaccine clinic set for CHRISTUS Spohn Alice

Drive-thru clinic will begin at 7:30 a.m. Friday
Posted at 12:47 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 14:20:54-04

ALICE, Texas — Christus Spohn Hospital in Alice will be holding a second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic later this week.

It will begin at 7:30 a.m. Friday at the clinic 2500 E. Main Street in Alice. At that time, they will start administering second doses of the Pfizer vaccine via drive-thru operations.

Those participating are asked to enter through North Flournoy Road and Spohn Drive near Laviana Plaza. A sign will indicate the entrance and route for designated parking.

No appointment is necessary.

Those seeking the vaccine are asked to be prepared to present a valid ID and a CDC vaccination record card.

