Second-dose vaccine clinic set for CHRISTUS Spohn Alice

ALICE, Texas — Christus Spohn Hospital in Alice will be holding a second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic later this week.

It will begin at 7:30 a.m. Friday at the clinic 2500 E. Main Street in Alice. At that time, they will start administering second doses of the Pfizer vaccine via drive-thru operations.

Those participating are asked to enter through North Flournoy Road and Spohn Drive near Laviana Plaza. A sign will indicate the entrance and route for designated parking.

No appointment is necessary.

Those seeking the vaccine are asked to be prepared to present a valid ID and a CDC vaccination record card.

