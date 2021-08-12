Schwarzenegger rips those who don't wear masks

LOS ANGELES, California — "The Terminator" didn't mince words when he discussed whether Americans should be wearing a mask to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Former California governor and movie superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger again lashed out at what he perceives as COVID-19 misinformation and people for not following health and science guidance.

Schwarzenegger told CNN that he considers those who don't wear masks as "schmucks." He said the United States is "still a mess" in part because people are refusing to social distance and wear masks.

“There are people out there who are experts that studied this year after year after year,” Schwarzenegger said. “Dr. (Anthony) Fauci has ... for his entire life, why would you not believe someone like that?”

Schwarzenegger has long been a proponent of support guidance offered by health officials about the nation's soaring COVID-19 numbers. He told the Sacramento Bee last year that people who politicize face masks are "absolutely morons."

“I think people should know there is a virus here. It kills people,” Schwarzenegger said in the CNN interview this week. “And the only way we prevent it is we get vaccinated, we wear masks, we do social distancing, washing your hands all of the time, and not just to think about, ‘Well, my freedom is being kind of disturbed here.’ No, screw your freedom. Because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities.”

With cases soaring across the nation because of the spread of the delta variant, Schwarzenegger has become even more outspoken about the need for wearing masks.

“We have to come together rather than fighting and always just saying, ‘According to my principles, this is a free country and I have the freedom to wear no mask.’ Yeah, you have the freedom to wear no mask, “ Schwarzenegger said. “But you know something? You’re a schmuck for not wearing a mask.”