CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you need a ride to get your coronavirus vaccine, the RTA has got you covered.

Starting on Thursday, they're providing free rides to and from the vaccine clinic at La Palmera Mall.

All you have to do is let the bus driver know that's where you want to go.

For more information on these free trips, call 361-883-2286 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and a RTA representative will answer all of your questions.