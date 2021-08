ROSBTOWN, Texas — Robstown ISD is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday August 24.

In partnership with the Amistad Community Health Center, Robstown ISD will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to students (ages 12 and up), staff, parents and the community.

The clinic will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Hattie Martin Building on 701 N. First St. in Robstown.