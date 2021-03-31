Robstown creates a place for residents to honor loved ones lost to COVID-19

Robstown came together to remember the lives lost there to COVID-19, on Tuesday night.

In the past year, 35 people died in that town from the novel coronavirus.

Tuesday night, a tree was planted as a lasting memorial.

"We wanted to have something in their honor since it's been a year since we've been in this pandemic,” said Robstown Mayor Gilbert Gomez. “A little over a year. Ee wanted the families to have somewhere to come. We planted this tree on their behalf, so that they could have somewhere to come and maybe think about their loved ones.”

This COVID-19 memorial can be found in the Robstown Town Square, which is across from city hall.