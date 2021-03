CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi - along with Driscoll Children's Hospital - have closed registration for appointments today and tomorrow at their COVID-19 vaccination site at the American Bank Center.

Doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered today from 9 a.m. to noon and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Appointments were open only open for people 65 and up - or for people 50 and older with chronic medical conditions.