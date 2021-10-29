Parents express concerns about vaccination impact to kids

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Cases of COVID-19 hospitalizations are finally declining across the country as they have dipped about 50 percent.

More than 40 percent of Americans say their lives are back to the way they were pre-pandemic.

Pfizer vaccine shots for kids 5 to 11 could come as soon as Wednesday.

But two-thirds of parents polled say they're concerned about the vaccine impacting their child's future fertility.

"There's nothing in the data to suggest that. And there's nothing in the data to suggest that that happens with adults either," said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a George Washing University professor of medicine and surgery. "That is Facebook medicine. There's also no biologically plausible mechanism through which that would occur."

Only about a quarter of parents say they'll get their kids vaccinated right away.